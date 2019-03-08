Letter: Progressives cannot accept columnist, Trump’s election

I’m sure most Buffalo News readers know The News “tries” to keep a balance of progressive and republican/conservative views.

Now I see several of the progressive/liberal readers will not have any of that balance.

They are complaining that conservative Marc Thiessen does not deserve a column position on the page, let alone a place above Margaret Sullivan, a former News editor. Michael Ramirez is also being targeted to be banished from the editorial page.

He doesn’t draw positive progressive interests.

So, what is this telling us? The News is trying to find a balance but the majority progressives cannot accept it.

Of course, this may be the same group who welcomed Bill and Hillary Clinton with open arms to the Buffalo area several years ago. And cannot accept President Trump’s election.

Anthony Frandina

Derby