Letter: Green New Deal critics are the same old doubters

A recent letter to The News was highly critical of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the “Green New Deal” that she supports.

Some of the terms and language used in the letter such as, “utterly imbecilic” “none exist” “nobody would buy” “presently non-existent” “would never get off the ground” “can’t make them work” “economics doesn’t work that way” “so dangerous” remind me of similar comments made throughout the history of our country.

At places like Kitty Hawk, Detroit and the Silicon Valley there were also the naysayers – quick to admit defeat and locked into models and paradigms that obviously have not worked.

You cannot see the future while focused on the past.

This is about our grandchildren and their grandchildren.

Paul Tenser

Buffalo