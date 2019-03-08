Letter: Dems should use Trump’s tactics to challenge him

President Trump’s favorite expression is to use the term “low I.Q.” in regards to political opponents. He loves using it in regards to Congresswoman Maxine Waters of California, a frequent tangent of Trump’s tweets.

The Democrats in opposition should do two main things that would drive Trump crazy. Give him a nickname, like he loves to give others, and challenge him on his own I.Q scores. Use what he uses against him. Turn it around. He is very insecure and this is the way to get to him! Dont let him drive the narrative.

Daniel Botzko

Tonawanda