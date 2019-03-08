Ken-Ton district concludes $1 million sale of former Philip Sheridan school

The Ken-Ton School District has completed its $1 million sale of the former Philip Sheridan school to a developer that plans to convert the building to senior apartments.

The School Board accepted the offer from CMS Rentals LLC in March 2018, and voters approved the transaction last May.

The sale didn't close until Wednesday in part because the district needed to remove old heating oil storage tanks from the property, spokesman Patrick Fanelli said.

Philip Sheridan School closed in 1982. It hosted various school district functions that have moved to the former Kenmore Middle School.

The Philip Sheridan Building at 3200 Elmwood Ave. has a two-story, 73,000-square-foot building and sits on 8 acres, including a ball diamond. Tenants Blue Giraffe Child Care and Buffalo Turner Gymnastics were expected to remain.