KAPSIAK, Freida (Pitula)

Of Kenmore, NY and Poolesville, MD, March 6, 2019. Wife of the late Thaddeus W. Kapsiak; dear mother of Gerard (Eleanor) Kapsiak, Barbara E. (Jo Melancon) Kapsiak and Patricia (Larry) Hess; loving grandmother of Jessica, Daniel and Alex Hess; great-grandmother of Lyam Hess; sister of the late Carolyn (late Stephen) Smolinski; friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Sunday 4-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from Assumption RC Church, 435 Amherst St., near Grant St., Buffalo, Monday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Assumption Church preservation Fund or Kenmore mercy hospital foundation, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore, 14217 are preferred. Condolences shared online at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com