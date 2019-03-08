JUSTINGER, Janet M.

JUSTINGER - Janet M. Of Alden, NY, March 6, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Justinger, Sr.; dear mother of Patricia Goralczyk, Jane Brennan, Kenneth Jr. (Polly), Thomas (Michelle), James (Cynthia), Mary (Donald) Brotz and Michael (Amy) Justinger; also survived by 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sister of Jack (Carol) Schroeder and the late Norbert Schroeder. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Darien Center, NY Saturday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc. or Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Janet was a retired school bus driver at Alden Central Schools. She enjoyed baking, gardening and spending time with her family and church. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com