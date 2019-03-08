Jury finds Buffalo man guilty in fatal Thruway shooting

An Erie County jury Friday found a Buffalo man guilty of first-degree manslaughter in a fatal shooting last summer on the Thruway, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on July 9, 22-year-old Juan Colon fatally shot 26-year-old Angel Marcial Jr., of Buffalo, as he was driving on the I-190 North, near the Niagara Street exit, in Buffalo.

Colon faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan M. Eagan on April 16.

Colon remained held without bail, the District Attorney's Office said.