Jury finds Buffalo man guilty in fatal Thruway shooting

Published

An Erie County jury Friday found a Buffalo man guilty of first-degree manslaughter in a fatal shooting last summer on the Thruway, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that on July 9, 22-year-old Juan Colon fatally shot 26-year-old Angel Marcial Jr., of Buffalo, as he was driving on the I-190 North, near the Niagara Street exit, in Buffalo.

Colon faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced by Erie County Court Judge Susan M. Eagan on April 16.

Colon remained held without bail, the District Attorney's Office said.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
