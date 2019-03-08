High School Extra: Lightfoot, Philarom are Athletes of the Week

Niagara Falls basketball player Willie Lightfoot and Frontier gymnast Lea Philarom have been named the Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial, in voting done by visitors to BuffaloNews.com.

Lightfoot, a freshman, had 39 points, including 20 straight for Wolverines, and hit buzzer-beating 3 to force overtime during come-from-behind win over Williamsville North in Class AA final. He received 42.7 percent of the vote.

Philarom, a seventh grader, won all-around title with 38.125 points at NYSPHAA championships, helping Section VI win team title with record score of 186.776. She received 55 percent of the vote.

Voting is conducted on BuffaloNews.com, beginning each Monday. The voting concludes Thursdays at noon. To nominate an athlete for consideration, send an email to sports@buffnews.com.

Four Eden girls sign

Eden girls lacrosse player Alli Jacobs has signed a Division II National Letter of Intent with Gannon University and three other Lady Raiders have signed their Division III Celebratory Signing Form.

Danielle Thompson has signed to play lacrosse at Allegheny. Adrian Harman will play hockey at Morrisville State and Caroline Szuflita will play basketball at D’Youville

New Will East soccer coach

Tony Schiappa, who coached Hamburg to at least a share of four ECIC II boys soccer in the last six seasons, announced Tuesday that he has accepted the position of head boys soccer coach at division rival Williamsville East.

“I am honored to accept the position of Head Boys Soccer Coach at my Alma mater, Williamsville East HS. I am thankful for this incredible opportunity and can’t wait to meet our boys!!” Schiappa tweeted.

After playing at East, Schiappa played four seasons at Buffalo State where he had 17 goals, 27 assists for 61 points in 68 career games. He also has been active as a youth soccer coach with Empire Buffalo.