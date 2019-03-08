HAYEK, Constance M. (West)

Of Kenmore, NY, March 6, 2019. Wife of the late George M. Hayek; beloved mother of Irene (Peter) Breitnauer, George M. (Donna), Anne Marie (Daniel) Whelan, Jeanne M. (Stephen) Hossenlopp, Joseph P. (Kathryn), Nancy L. (Hayek) Michael, Karen L. (Lawrence) Ginnane, Amy J. and Mark W. Hayek; devoted grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of Marcia (Anthony) Polino and the late Robert Jr. (Susan), Mary Ellen, Raymond (Anna), and Kathleen West; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call at the D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Saturday 6-8 PM, and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial from St. John Maron Catholic Church, 2040 Wehrle Dr., Monday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorial contributions to James Ryan Paramedic Foundation, 169 Sheridan-Parkside Dr., Tonawanda 14150, are preferred. Share your condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com