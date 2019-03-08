Hamburg lacrosse star Anjali Silverheels commits to Akron

Hamburg junior Anjali Silverheels, an All-Western New York first team lacrosse attack, announced that she will continue her playing career at Division I University of Akron.

Last spring in her third year on the varsity, she had a breakout season by recording career highs in goals (46), assists (36) and points (82) for the Bulldogs.

"When I went to visit the campus the way I was so welcomed was very nice and made it feel like I could spend the next four years there," she said. " The coaches and facilities were great, which made me love it even more."