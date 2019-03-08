GRESS, Terrence "Terry"

GRESS - Terrence "Terry"

Of Amherst, NY; died peacefully March 4, 2019. Former Catholic Priest. Beloved husband of Catherine (Bucki) Gress; brother of the late Ruth (late Daniel) Campion; brother-in-law of Herbert, Mary, Peter (Veronica), late Stephen (late Florence), late John (Susanne) Bucki; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 am at the Blessed Trinity Church, 317 Leroy Ave., Buffalo 14214, please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined.