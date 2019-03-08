'Good Samaritans' help track down man arrested for DWI, fleeing accident

Good Samaritans who witnessed a car accident in Chautauqua County on Wednesday helped authorities make an arrest of a 74-year-old Cassadaga man accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene, according to New York State Police.

Troopers out of the Jamestown State Police office arrested Howard Roberts for DWI and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Troopers say Roberts was driving north on Route 60 in Gerry when he crossed into the southbound lane. A vehicle pulling a trailer in the southbound lane attempted to evade Roberts' car but could not avoid a collision, troopers said.

Following the collision, Roberts turned around, fled the scene and drove south on Route 60, according to troopers. Troopers said he was "followed by good Samaritans that witnessed the accident." Roberts' car became disabled in a parking lot and soon after officials said that troopers, Chautauqua County EMS and the Gerry Volunteer Fire Department arrived.

Roberts was placed under arrest after it was determined that he was intoxicated, troopers said, before being transported to UPMC Hospital in Jamestown. After he was released from the hospital, Roberts was processed at the Jamestown State Police station, issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Gerry Court in April.

The driver of the other vehicle was also treated at UPMC Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.