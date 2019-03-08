GILLIES, Marjorie A. (Korff)

March 7, 2019, age 94. Beloved wife of the late Duncan Gillies, Jr.; loving mother of James (Deborah) Tudor, Terry (David) White, Duncan (Linda) Gillies, III and Susan (Dennis) Mohney; cherished grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. The family will be present on Saturday from 11 AM - 1 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.) where Funeral Services will follow at 1 PM. If desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. Gillies' memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227.