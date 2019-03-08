GENCO, Robert J., D.D.S. Ph.D.

GENCO - Robert J., D.d.s., Ph.d. Passed away March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Frances (Doherty) and the late Sandra Clarke Genco; loving father of Deborah (Michael) Powell, Robert M. Genco, Julie (Scott) Alford and Nicholas (Elanor) Capuano; dear grandfather of Katie (Ted), Brandon, Tyler (Lisa), Mimi, Jack, Joe, Michael, Grace, Kelly, and the late Christina; dearest great-grandfather of Chloe and Grace; brother of Marlene and Gordon (Debi) Genco. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9th, 1 pm at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Memorials to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or UB Foundation, Dr. Robert J. Genco Guest Speaker Fund. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com