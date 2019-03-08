FERRENTINO, Matthew P. "Matty"

FERRENTINO - Matthew P. "Matty"

Of West Seneca, entered into rest March 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan (nee Scanlon) Ferrentino; devoted father of Dan T., Judy A. and Robert A. (Erin) Ferrentino; cherished grandfather of Matthew Ferrentino, Dani Miller, Baylea Miller, Conner, Drew and Grace Ferrentino; adored great-grandfather of Ryker and Dawson; loving son of the late Thomas and Anna Ferrentino; dear brother of Maryann (late Leonard) Dombrowski, Tom (late Patricia) Ferrentino, late Sue (late Ben) Armilotti, and the late Tony (Roselie) Ferrentino. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Queen of Heaven Church, 4220 Seneca St., West Seneca, on Monday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Ferrentino was a World War II Army veteran. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com