Fashion Friday: Meet Brad Hahn of Explore Buffalo

Name: Brad Hahn, 27.

Who he is: Executive director of Explore Buffalo, a nonprofit that provides tours and programs focusing on Buffalo and Western New York history. The North Buffalo resident graduated from Williamsville South High School and the University at Buffalo, where he majored in geography, English and political science. One tidbit he shared: "I have had the same person cut my hair my entire life."

What he's wearing: Charcoal wool coat and checked shirt from the New York Store, 16 Central Ave., Lancaster; L.L. Bean sweater fleece jacket, jeans and boots; burgundy plaid scarf from Harrods, purchased on a trip to London about five years ago; hat purchased from a shop in Breckenridge, Colo., on a trip last October; Fossil watch.

Signature piece: His hat.

Fashion statement: "I'm all about being sensible and practical for Buffalo's different seasons, but I do like to wear some color," he said.

Last purchase: A blue suit, coral shirt and bright-blue patterned tie from the New York Store that he wore to the Explore Buffalo Winter Gala Jan. 26 at the Foundry Suites.

In the market for: "Spring is around the corner, so I want to buy some shirts in spring colors. I also will be buying my annual pair of Sperrys for the summer season," he said.

