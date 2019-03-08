Eating livestock feed killed dogs found on Lockport roadside

Two dogs found dead Jan. 3 on the side of Wilson Road in Lockport died from eating livestock feed, Niagara County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bruce Elliott said Thursday.

Toxicology tests were done by the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

"They died from a feed pellet that's usually used for livestock. They can be harmful to domestic animals when ingested in large quantities," Elliott said.

A necropsy Jan. 10 by an SPCA of Niagara veterinarian concluded the two-year-old dogs — a wire-haired terrier and a Lhasa Apso — were poisoned. Their fur was singed, but that did not contribute to their deaths, Elliott said.

"We've had no tips on this," Elliott said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Elliott or Investigator Brian Bloom at 438-3327.