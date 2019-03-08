Duplicate Bridge: March 9, 2019

Next week is Unit Games Week at participating ACBL sanctioned clubs, with extra points awarded to winners Monday, March 11, to Sunday, March 17.

The Airport Bridge Club will hold a Unit Game at 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, followed by the ACBL-wide Senior Pairs Game at 1:15 p.m., with hard records, analysis and extra points at the district level for winners. The club also offers an extra-point game at noon today, Saturday, March 9.

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will play its Wearin' of the Green Game as a Unit Game at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 17. The club now offers a separate section for players with fewer than 1,000 master points at its games at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Delaware Wednesday Club has moved its games to the Bridge Center of Buffalo, 3362 Sheridan Drive at Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Games at 7 p.m. each Wednesday are invitational.

Tournament calendar

2019

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7. For info, click this link.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14. For info, click this link.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21. For info, click this link.

Unit 112 199er Sectional – Strathallen Hotel, 550 East Ave., Rochester. Friday, April 19, and Saturday, April 20. For info, click this link.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27. For info, click this link.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Unit 166 Summer Regional – Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport & Conference Centre, 655 Dixon Road, Toronto. Tuesday, July 2, to Sunday, July 7. For more info, click this link.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Hamilton Sectional – Royal Canadian Legion, 435 Limeridge Road East, Hamilton, Ont. For info, click this link.

Rochester Regional – RIT Inn & Conference Center, 5257 W. Henrietta Road, Henrietta. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11. For more info, click this link.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Knights of Columbus Hall, 70 Barrett Drive, Webster. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10. For info, click this link.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, and Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Bridge club websites:

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

Now a Gold Life Master, Dale Anderson reached a career milestone of 2,500 master points in January. He blogs about his quest for the next measure of achievement, Emerald Life Master (3,500 points), and other bridge adventures here.

Duplicate scores

Week of Feb. 25 to March 3

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – ACBL-wide Interclub Championship. North-south, A: Bill Boardman and Dale Anderson, 60.42%; B: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Usha Khurana, 58.33%; C: Denise Slattery and Paula Kotowski, 48.75%; east-west, A/B/C: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 52.50%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Linda Vassallo and Walt Olszewski, 61.90%; B/C: Chip Kean and Gene Nowatniak, 59.82%; east-west, A: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Alan Greer, 56.25%; B: Bill Boardman and Joe Rooney, 55.95%; Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 52.98%; C: (tie) Marilyn Sultz and Alex Miller, Denise Slattery and John Bava, 47.92%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – A: John Ziemer and Alan Grier, 65.28%; B: Denise Slattery and John Bava, 55.56%; Martha and John Welte, 52.78%; Terry and Paul Ganley, 51.39%; Walt Olszewski and Martin Pieterse, 50.46%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 57.64%; B: Nancy Wolstoncroft and Allen Beroza, 56.25%; C: Pawan Matta and Joe Rooeny, 52.78%; (tie) Ruth Wurster and Marilyn Sultz, Marietta Kalman and Dale Anderson, 52.08%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – A: Davis Heussler and Alan Greer, 59.72%; B: Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 55.56%; Allen Beroza and Art Matthies, 51.85%; C: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 50%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Davis Heussler and partner, 69.79%; B: Martha and John Welte, 58.33%; C: Shirley Cassety and Ross Markello, 52.08%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday noon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 54.42%; B: Pat Haynes and Terry Camp, 52.83%; C: Pat Truell and Paul Ziebarth, 50.75%; east-west, A/B: Rose Bochiechio and Paul Morgante, 60.90%; Burt Freiman and Larry Abate, 57.70%; Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 56.17%; C: Joel Brownstein and Willard Pottle, 53.30%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – Howard Foster and Davis Heussler, 60.19%; Judy Padgug and Bud Seidenberg, 58.33%; Bill Rushmore and Stan Kozlowski, 57.87%; Elaine Kurasiewicz and Jim Gullo, 54.63%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday noon – 999er game. JoAnne Nover and Agi Maisel, 57.73%; Paula Rosen and Jim McClure, 55.11%; Larry Soong and Bill Rich, 53.81%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 52.52%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – North-south, A: Judy Padgug and Jim Gullo, 61.31%; B: Stan Kozlowski and Alex Kowal, 61.01%; Sharon Benz and John Marvin, 51.79%; east-west, A: Bud Seidenberg and Jay Costello, 57.74%; B: Martha and John Welte, 54.76%; Barbara Landree and Gary Schmitt, 48.51%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday noon – Victory point game. Christy Kellogg and Burt Hargeshimer, 2.5 wins; (tie) Paul Morgante and Ed Morgan, Rajinder Puri and Fran Kurtz, 1.5 wins.

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – Ken Meier and Joe Rooney, 77.5%; Sandi England and Joe Miranda, 50%; John Fiegl and Merry Osterander, 47.5%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 55.44%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 53.65%; Jan O’Mara and Sandy Marcussen, 51.56%; Jeff Bender and Jim Lanzo, 50%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Miriam Regnet and Roy Crocker, 68%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 54%; Connie and David Wilson, 47%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 56%; Phyllis and Alan Vogt, 53%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 67.7%; Perry Hoffman and Adele Denton, 49%; east-west, Ruth Jones and Carol Greigo, 60.4%; Esther Greene and Ruth Lansing, 56%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – Kathie Borcik and Bill Westley 63%; Jane and Paul Garvey 53%; Ellen Lochead and Bill Rogers 50%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Rose Bochiechio and Edna Fill, 59.3%; Marv Feuerstein and Paul Morgante, 56.3%; Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 52.3%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com