Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug charges following police raid

A Buffalo man who was arrested following a police drug raid at his home pleaded guilty Friday in State Supreme Court to two counts of fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 38-year-old Timothy Dozier was arrested in July after the Buffalo Police narcotics unit executed a search warrant at his apartment and seized cocaine, fentanyl, packaging and a scale.

Following the raid, Dozier admitted to police the drugs were his, according to the District Attorney's Office.

As a second-time felony offender, Dozier faces a mandatory state prison sentence.

Prosecutors said State Supreme Court Justice Russell P. Buscaglia committed to 2 1/2 years in prison, and two years of post-release supervision, when Dozier is sentenced July 3.