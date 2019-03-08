BOROWSKI, Daniel A., Sr.

BOROWSKI - Daniel A., Sr. 60, of Perrysburg, NY, passed away March 6, 2019. He was born June 24, 1958, son of the late Joseph and Rita (Budzinski) Borowski. Mr. Borowski was a Manager for many local super markets and retail stores. He was an avid outdoorsman and loyal Bills and Sabres fan. Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Teri (Crouse) Borowski; son, Daniel (Diana) Borowski, Jr.; daughter, Lily Borowski; step-daughter, Jessica (Timothy) Mentley; step-son, Thomas (Jamie) Bartlett, Jr.; and eight grandchildren, Dax, Deke, Jocelyn, Brenna, Chelsea, Erica, Drew and Zanna; and a great-granddaughter Ayla. Also five brothers, Joseph, Larry (Pat), David (Kerry), William (Mary Ann) and Michael Borowski; two sisters, Diane Borowski and Susan Kelm; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main Street in Gowanda, NY, on Saturday from 1-4 pm. Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 4 pm from the funeral home. Burial in Cottage Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gowanda Ambulance Service or Perrysburg Volunteer Fire Department.