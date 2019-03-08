St. Bona looks to end sharp, UB women head west

St. Bonaventure’s men’s basketball team will conclude the regular season today when it plays host to St. Louis at 1 p.m.

A fourth-place spot in the Atlantic 10 rankings is on the line for the Bonnies and Billikens.

The winner of the game will also earn a double-bye in the upcoming A-10 Tournament.

St. Bonaventure (15-15, 11-6 A-10) seems to be peaking at a good time; the Bonnies have won six of their past seven conference games stretching back to Feb. 9.

They’re not the only team on a streak. St. Louis (19-11, 10-7 A-10) has won four of its last six games to move into fifth place in the conference.

Leading the Billiken offense is senior Javon Bess, a Michigan State transfer who averages 15.5 points per game.

St. Bonaventure will honor seniors LaDarien Griffin, Nelson Kaputo and Courtney Stockard before the game at about 12:45 p.m. as part of its Senior Day ceremonies.

UB women head west

The sun will set on the regular season for UB’s women’s hoops when they travel westward to Ohio to challenge rival Kent State today at 2 p.m.

The Bulls (20-8, 12-5 MAC) already clinched a first-round bye in the upcoming MAC Tournament with their 75-61 win over Bowling Green on March 6.

The victory also gave Buffalo its fourth-straight season with at least 20 wins, the first such streak since the 1993-1997 seasons.

Kent State (17-11, 10-7 MAC) comes into the game in fourth place in the East Division of the conference.

The Golden Flashes are third in the league in scoring defense, allowing 61.6 points per game. That defense will once again be tasked with stopping the likes of Cierra Dillard.

The senior ranks second in all of women’s college basketball with 25.5 points per game, only behind Iowa’s Megan Gustafson (27.7 ppg).