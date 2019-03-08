[BN] Blitz newsletter: Could the Bills get Antonio Brown?

UPDATE March 8, 2019: Bills 'move on' after trade talks with Steelers for Antonio Brown

If you went to bed early Thursday, you missed some of the most exciting moments of the offseason.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport‏ reported late Thursday night that the Bills were close to acquiring wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Steelers.

But Brown went on Instagram and called the trade "fake news" and The News' Vic Carucci quoted a source who called the trade "unlikely."

The Bills could certainly use help at receiver but were considered long shots to land Brown. A betting site gave the Bills 20-1 odds to land Brown earlier this week. Coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane have been adamant that they want no "distractions" in the locker room. Still, Brown's immense talent could very likely make him worth the trouble – if he's not the best receiver in the world, he's in the top three.

By 1:30 a.m., no definitive resolution was reached, but the trade winds seem to be picking up as we get closer to the start of the league year on Wednesday. Stay tuned to [BN] Blitz for more as this story develops.

GM for a Day: Charting a course for the Bills' offseason: Jay Skurski's popular annual feature took a look at some moves that could help the Bills improve this offseason. He picked a slot receiver in free agency, Tampa Bay’s Adam Humphries.

A big move on O-line will require big spending by Bills: "There aren’t many high-quality offensive tackles hitting the open market, so the bidding will go high," Mark Gaughan wrote. Good thing the Bills have plenty of cap space.

One-on-One Coverage: Micah Hyde ready to help Bills find focus, identity: One interesting thing I learned was that Hyde was a terrific baseball player growing up. "Played in all the youth leagues, travel ball, AAU, traveled all over the Midwest. There was no summer day when I didn’t have baseball," he said. "I was pretty passionate about it. I played through high school. I was a shortstop and sometimes pitched."

Grand Island's Brett Kern signs extension with Tennessee Titans: Kern got rewarded with good money for a punter. In 2017, he nearly set the single-season record for punting average but fell just short, finishing eighth all-time.

Former St. Joe's football star Chad Kelly enters not guilty plea: Kelly pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing that prompted his release from the Broncos last season.

•••

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more [BN] Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.