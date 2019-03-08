APOTOSKY, Nathan K.

APOTOSKY - Nathan K. March 6, 2019. Cherished son of Maggie (Nee Hiam) Apotosky; loving grandson of the late Robert (Bonita) Hiam and Richard (Constance) Apotosky; also survived by uncles, aunts, and cousins. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Memorials in Nathan's name may be made to Headway of WNY, Schofield Medical Day Program, St. Simon's Church or Stones Buddies. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at St. Simmon's Episcopal Church, 200 Cazenovia St., Buffalo on Monday at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be shared at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com