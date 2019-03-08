Accident severs utility pole in Hartland in Niagara County

A driver who suffered an apparent medical issue struck a utility pole Friday at Ridge and Hosmer roads in Hartland, knocking out power in the immediate area, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the driver was traveling east on Ridge when the vehicle exited the road and into a yard before striking and severing a utility pole.

National Grid was called to the scene to de-energize the downed power lines, which initially prevented first responders from gaining access to the driver, deputies said.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Ridge Road, closed following the accident, has reopened.