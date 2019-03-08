Discount Diva: 320 minutes could save you 10 percent on car insurance

You probably already know about this. If you do, consider it a reminder. And I bet I can teach you at least one or two new tricks. If you don’t already know about it, you’re welcome: You can take a defensive driving class to reduce your car insurance payment, and you can do it online.

And by “do it online” I mean you can let it run in a tiny window in the background at work, or keep half an eye on it while you read a book or watch Netflix.

Not another wasted Saturday sitting in a cold room somewhere with strangers for six hours, listening to a man drone on about traffic rules.

You’ll just have to pay enough attention to advance the screens once in a while to prove you’ve been paying attention. You’ll have to answer some easy questions – assuming you actually read the material in the course – at the end of each segment, but there’s no exam.

The course takes about 5 and a half hours to finish, but you can do it in increments over 30 days if you want.

Completing the course will get you a 10 percent savings on your car insurance bill, lasting three years. With the average car premium in Buffalo ringing up at $1,231 per year, the average Buffalonian could save $370 over three years, according to consumer spending website ValuePenguin.com.

That’s kind of a big deal.

A 10 percent discount can mean an even bigger discount if you have a young driver in your house (or a lead foot attached to your body).

Make sure the online driving course you’re taking is approved by the State Department of Motor Vehicles. If it is, your insurance provider is required by law to give you the discount. Completing the course will also remove up to four points from your license.

Once you complete the course, you’ll receive a certificate that you’ll have to send to your insurance company in order to receive the discount.

Here are a few other tips to bring down the price of the defensive driving course itself: