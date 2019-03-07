WOOD, Sally Ann (Walter)

WOOD - Sally Ann (nee Walter)

72, passed away on March 6, 2019 at her home in Akron, NY, after battling a lengthy illness. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Saturday, March 9th at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, with the Reverend Vicki Zust officiating. Private burial will be held at a later date for family only. Sally Wood was born in Buffalo, NY to Edward N. Walter and June D. Walter (Dale) on November 2, 1946. She went to school at JFK High School, and went on to obtain her degree in Nursing from Fosdick-Mansten. She married Charles Wood on April 11, 1966 in Buffalo, NY. She worked as a nurse for both St. Joseph's Hospital and The Erie County Home and Infirmary for many years. She was a very active member in the Corfu, NY Senior Citizens group, St. Paul's Episcopal Church and the Alden and Corfu Historical Societies. Sally Wood was preceded in death by her mother, father and husband. Sally Wood is survived by her children: Laurie (Wood) Luban (Stanley), Charles Wood Jr. (Heather) and James Wood (Kim); her grandchildren: James Wood Jr., Anthony Luban, Sheridan Luban, Maria Wood, Adam Wood, Tyler Wood, Laura Wood, and Austin Wood; she also leaves behind her beloved dog ZeeZee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and St. Paul's Episcopal Church. The family of Sally Wood wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the First Responders with the Newstead Fire Department.