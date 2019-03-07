VITALE, Richard L.

VITALE - Richard L. March 5, 2019, of West Seneca, NY. Devoted Husband of Denise M. Vitale (nee Fleckenstein); treasured son of Richard C. and the late Jane E. Vitale; beloved father of RJ (Sarah), Jennifer (Jason) Yellin, Becky and Tom; loving grandfather of Hailey and Quinn Yellin and Augie Vitale; brother of James A. (Edna) Vitale; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 4-8 pm Friday at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 4199 Camp Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075 (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), 716-627-2919, where a memorial service will be held Saturday 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo or the Shriners Hospitals. Online condolences may be shared at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com