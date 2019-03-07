VanDeMark, former fill-in Lockport alderwoman, seeks election

Kelly VanDeMark, who served four months on the Lockport Common Council last year, this week announced a campaign for a full two-year term.

VanDeMark, 39, is a city Youth Board member, a business analyst for GEICO and the wife of city Republican Chairman Adam VanDeMark.

She was appointed to replace David R. Wohleben in the 4th Ward Council seat after Wohleben became mayor in August following Anne E. McCaffrey's resignation.

Wohleben returned to the 4th Ward seat for 2019, but he's also running for mayor, and VanDeMark wants to resume representing the 4th Ward.

"What really encouraged me to seek a full term were the many conversations that I had with residents and how rewarding it is being their advocate at City Hall," VanDeMark said.