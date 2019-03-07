Share this article

Value of Rand's portfolio rises 3 percent

The value of Rand Capital Corp.'s investments grew by 3 percent during the fourth quarter as the Buffalo venture capital company made investments totaling $1.1 million in four companies.

The value of Rand's portfolio rose to $4.99 per share at the end of December, up from $4.84 per share at the end of September as the company wrote up the value of its holdings in Microcision, a New Jersey-based manufacturer of medical device implants and instruments.

During the quarter, Rand invested $600,000 in Tech 2000, a Virginia company that offers training courses and certifications for Cisco Systems technology.

It also made additional investments in four companies already in its portfolio, including $250,000 in Florida medical device maker Genicon Inc., $123,000 in frozen food maker BeetNPath, $100,000 in Maine-based information technology company Tilson Technology Management and $50,000 in Buffalo-based molecular diagnostics firm Empire Genomics.

