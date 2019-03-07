Grand Island's Brett Kern signs extension with Tennessee Titans

Grand Island native Brett Kern, a punter who made the Pro Bowl in the last two years, has signed a four-year extension with the Tennessee Titans.

NFL Network reported the extension is worth $12.55 million with a $2.2 million signing bonus.

An 11-year veteran, Kern signed with the Titans in 2009 and his most recent extension was in 2015. That deal was set to expire after the 2019 season.

Kern, 33, averaged 47.1 yards a punt last season with a 41.7-yard net. He had 39 punts downed inside the 20 and only punted into the end zone three times.

He spent his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

For his career, he has 834 punts for an average of 45.9.