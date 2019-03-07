Snow to end Thursday; weekend storm could bring strong winds, rain

Tired of all the wintry weather?

You're in luck, it's about to warm up.

But, there's a catch: Another strong storm system is expected to bear down on the Buffalo Niagara region over the weekend.

Although it will help to pull warmer temperatures northward – it'll be close to 50 degrees Sunday – high winds and rain are also possible.

"There is the potential for warmer temperatures and rainfall Saturday night and Sunday which could have possible impacts on area rivers and creeks, especially those that are prone to ice jam flooding," the National Weather Service stated in its hazardous weather outlook.

It added: "Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible."

Up to one-half inch of rain is also possible, forecasters said.

Forecasts show Saturday should start off sunny with temperatures near 40 degrees.

Rain and snow are expected to develop later in the evening though. Precipitation should turn over to all rain overnight with temperatures warming up through the night and toward 50 degrees by midday Sunday.

Not only will Sunday bring Buffalo's first sunset after 7 p.m. since September, it's forecast to be the city's first full day with temperatures over the freezing mark since Feb. 4.

It could help melt down the 5 inches of snow remaining on the ground in Buffalo, making it the 12th time this winter snow has accumulated and melted.

Breezy southerly winds will become westerly as the storm system passes and could gust near 50 mph later Sunday.

Cooler air will build in behind the storm system by Monday, forecasters said. Snow showers could return again by then, too.

In the meantime, expect chances for snow showers in metro Buffalo through mid-afternoon today with daytime highs remaining cold – in the low 20s.

Temperatures are expected to dip back into the single digits overnight tonight under mostly clear skies.

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 30s are forecast Friday with overnight lows in the teens.