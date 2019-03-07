SAYGER, Mary Jane (Sileo)

SAYGER - Mary Jane

(nee Sileo)

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 5, 2019; beloved wife of Ronald Sayger; devoted mother of Renne (Philip) Barciniak, Ronald (Lisa) Sayger and Jeffrey Sayger; cherished grandmother of Brittney and Tyler; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (nee Christopher) Sileo; dear sister of the late Victor (Shirley) Sileo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com