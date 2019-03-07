Retired teacher, detective enter race for Niagara Falls School Board

The first two candidates to enter the race for two available seats on the Niagara Falls Board of Education are a retired teacher and a detective.

Barbara J. Rodgers retired in 2015 after 25 years as an elementary school teacher and librarian at five Niagara Falls schools.

"Those of us in the trenches have a much clearer idea of what needs to be done to improve America’s public schools," Rodgers said.

Detective Paul Kudela, who was a Niagara Falls teacher before joining the Police Department 10 years ago, said his background will help him make good decisions about both education and student safety.

"I pledge to serve our students and families with the same dedication that I do as a Niagara Falls city police officer," he said.