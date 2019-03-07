Reporters' Notebook: March 7, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to botanist Luther Burbank, born on this date in 1849, “Flowers always make people better, happier and more helpful; they are sunshine, food and medicine to the soul.”

• • •

BONANZA OF BREWS – More than 100 varieties of beer and more than 20 food vendors will be featured at the 13th annual Art of Beer evening from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. There also will be art exhibits, dancing and music from live bands on four stages.

Tickets are $39.95 advance, $45 at the door, and include beer and food tastings, a collectible tasting glass and brewmaking demonstrations. For more info and tickets, call 282-7530 or visit thenacc.org.

• • •

ROLL IN – A bowling party to support Mason’s Mission, which raises money to build inclusive playgrounds for handicapped children in Pendleton and elsewhere in Western New York, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday in Brad Angelo Lanes, 6280 S. Transit Road, Lockport.

Entry fee is $200 for a team of four, $60 for individuals, and includes three hours of bowling with shoes and a lunch buffet, plus pop, draft beer, wine and mixed drinks. To reserve a spot, call 200-7346 or 545-6184.

• • •

FIRST CLASS – The 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad and the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing will be celebrated when the Buffalo Stamp Club hosts the area’s oldest and largest stamp show this weekend in Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. Post 6251, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2450 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga.

BUFPEX 2019 will feature a dozen dealers as well as a U.S. Postal Service booth with an array of stamps and other items for sale. Club members will have exhibits from their collections and answer questions.

Admission and parking are free. Youngsters can get free stamps. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more info, call George Gates at 633-8358 or visit buffalostampclub.org.

• • •

ALL EARS – Elementary school students can practice reading aloud to a therapy dogs at Paws for Reading from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the North Tonawanda Public Libreary, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Sign up for a 15-minute session with Timmy the Pug by calling 693-4132, ext. 5, or emailing ntkidsdesk@nioga.org.

• • •

TAKE THE WHEEL – Reduce your car insurance bill and take points off your driver’s license by attending the defensive driving class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in North Buffalo Community Center, 203 Sanders Road. Fee is $35. To reserve a spot, call 479-8338.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Al Vaughters, Sister Mary Joyce King, Kim Colvin, Patrick T. Hall, Carol Bogenreider, Avery Qi, Carolyn Durni, Kristen Winiewicz, Sister Margaret Wetzel, Siobhan Gould, James Hill, Pat Perry and Sister Charlene Fontana.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.