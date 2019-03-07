PIERCE, Vera Blackmon

PIERCE - Vera Blackmon Age 85, of Arcade, NY, died March 5, 2019. Wife of Milton F. Pierce; mother of Kathleen (Charles) Onan, Yvonne (Robert) Smith, Debra (Tom Pawinski) Pidsadnick and Karen (Doug Wheaton) Ivon; sister of Phyllis (Royal) Preston and the late Gwendolyn (Charles) McGill and Marilyn (Daniel) Pennell; also survived by seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 417 W. Main St., Arcade. Memorials may be made to the Sardinia Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com