OLSEN, Grace M.

OLSEN - Grace M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 5, 2019. Dear sister of Joan Day, Tom and Bill Olsen. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 1-3 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com