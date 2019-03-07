Niagara Falls mom arrested after threatening to 'body slam' principal

A Niagara Falls mother faces misdemeanor charges after a meeting between a teacher, the school principal and a student's parents went awry Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

During the meeting at Henry J. Kalfas Magnet Elementary School, the mother was unhappy about how she thought the teacher was treating her son, Principal Italo J. Baldassarre told police.

"The meeting quickly deteriorated," an officer wrote in the report.

The mother, identified in the report as Laquonda T. Crittenden Howard, began shouting obscenities. The principal ended the meeting and told Crittenden Howard to leave the Beech Avenue school.

She refused to leave and continued shouting, so police were called, according to the report.

At one point, Crittenden Howard "became aggressive" towards Baldassarre, and the student's father had to hold her back, the officer wrote in the report.

Crittenden Howard, of North Avenue, then walked into an area of the school where parents were not allowed, a restriction noted by signage in the area, police were told. She got her child out of his classroom, and the student's father eventually was able to get her to leave the building.

At one point, she also threatened to "body slam" the principal, according to the report.

Baldassarre told police the woman has tried to attack him in the past.

Crittenden Howard, 28, was charged with third-degree menacing and criminal trespassing. She also was banned from school grounds, police were told.