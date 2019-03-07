Niagara Falls City Council passes dog safety ordinance

The Niagara Falls City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed an ordinance that makes it illegal to leave dogs outdoors for more than an hour if the temperature is below 32 degrees or above 90 degrees.

The measure, introduced by Councilman William Kennedy II, was patterned on a similar law passed in Buffalo in December. It takes effect immediately.

The Falls ordinance allows a city judge to sentence violators to 15 days in jail or impose civil penalties ranging from $25o to $1,000, depending on the frequency of the violations. Also, the judge could order the dog to be surrendered to the police.

The violator also will be added to Niagara County's Animal Abuser Registry, whose members are barred from buying pets in the county.