New owner seeks to reopen former Recckio's Bowling Center

The new owner of a longtime South Buffalo bowling alley, restaurant and sports bar is seeking city permission to reopen the business as an indoor amusement facility.

Alfred Castricone is applying for a special-use permit from the Common Council to operate Five Star Lanes at the former Recckio's Bowling Center, located at 2422 South Park Ave. The business would include live entertainment, a pizzeria and outdoor volleyball, with total capacity of 400 people.

The 22,264-square-foot, two-story building sits on two acres, and was built in 1920.

The Planning Board will consider the application on March 11, followed by the Council.