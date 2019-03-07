NELLIGAN, Susan A.

NELLIGAN - Susan A. March 4, 2019. Daughter of the late Hugh and Martha (nee Haney) Nelligan; dear sister of Jack (Joanne), Jim (Jane), Tim (Crystal), Nancy (Tony) Ippolito, Hugh and the late Kevin (late Holly) and the late Mary Lou (Lane Thrasher) Nelligan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held. Arrangements entrusted to Reddington funeral home, 657 Abbott Rd. (822-1260).