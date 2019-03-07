MOORADIAN, Edward D.

MOORADIAN - Edward D. March 3, 2019; beloved husband of the late Doreen May (Venables) Mooradian; loving father of Stephen (Deborah) Mooradian and Elizabeth (Thomas) DiLuzio; dear grandfather of Michael, Lindy and Dean; brother of the late Arnold and Elizabeth Mooradian; loving companion of Katharine Kearns; also survived by loving family and friends. Family and friends may call on Saturday from 2-5:30 PM at the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 5:30 PM. Flowers gratefully accepted and/or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armenian General Benevolent Union, the Wounded Warrior Foundation or '59 Lambert Cup Scholarship Fund (SUNY Buffalo). Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com