Man shot in legs on Third Street in Niagara Falls

A man was shot twice in the legs Wednesday afternoon on Third Street, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

The victim told police he was throwing out garbage behind 531 Third at about 2:15 p.m. when he was approached by a man who asked for money.

When the 54-year-old victim refused, the other man pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, with bullets hitting each leg. The attacker then ran north towards Main Street, he told police.

The victim, who was lying on a second-floor landing when officers arrived, was transported to Erie County Medical Center with what appeared to be injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the report.