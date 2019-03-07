MAKOWSKI, Adele G. (Chojnacki)

March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Makowski; dear mother of Richard A. (Elizabeth), Patricia, Stephen (the late Ann), Anthony (Janet) Makowski, Janet (James) Louis, Kenneth (Kathleen), Paul (Kelly) Makowski; also survived by 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister of Regina (late Stanley) Borkowski, late Matilda (late Leonard) Kotkiewcz, late Frances Chojnacki; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral home inc., 3025 Williams St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, where family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10 am at St. John Gualbert Church. Please assemble at church. Mrs. Makowski was a member of the St. John Gualbert's Ladies Guild and a life member of MOAA. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Buffalo or the Parish Preservation Fund.