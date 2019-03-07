LOVELL, Jay

Lovell - Jay Of Tampa, FL, formerly of Springville, NY, passed suddenly, February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Irene McCarthy- Lovell; loving Dad of Zachary Michael Lovell and Tami Lovell; son of Michelle; and brother of Nick, Danielle and Paul; cherished uncle to his nieces and nephews; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Jay will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Jay was a diehard Buffalo Bills Fan and member of the Bills Mafia. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where the Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 12:30 PM. Please share your online condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com