LOSASSO, Dr. Guido D.

LOSASSO - Dr. Guido D. Of Lewiston, NY, March 3, 2019. Husband of Vincenette (Rangatore)Losasso; father of Guido (Kathy) Losasso, Mariette (Dr. David Shapiro) Losasso and the late Rochelle Losasso; grandfather of Hannah (Rayne) Bachman and Sarah Shapiro; also survived by several nieces and nephews, as well as family members in Italy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 AM at St. Peter's Church, 620 Center Street, Lewiston, NY. Memorials may be made in his name to the Capital Campaign at St. Peter's Church or to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society. For guest register, visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com