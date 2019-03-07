Letter: Keep columnist if it means the newspaper lives on, longer

Of course, The Buffalo News should continue publishing work by right wing columnists such as Marc Thiessen. This newspaper, and papers in general, are hanging by a thread. People don’t read newspapers anymore!

Buffalo is filled with people with right wing views. Take away their columnists and you will unnecessarily shrink your readership for no good reason. The paper is for everybody. I love my paper and can’t bear to think of the day when it won’t appear in front of my door. I would accept a Thiessen on every page if it lengthened the life of my News!

Coleen Hanna

Hamburg