HOERTZ, Wanda B. (Gardner)

HOERTZ - Wanda B. (nee Gardner)

Of Elma, NY. March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth F. Hoertz; dearest mother of Kathleen (Michael) Reddy, Garold (Deborah), Laurie and Dale (Kimberly) Hoertz; fond grandmother of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters. Visitation Friday 1-3 PM and 5-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, inc., 4680 Clinton St., (corner Borden Rd.) West Seneca, 668-5666. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 10 AM from Elma United Methodist Church, Bowen Rd., Elma. Wanda was a life member (57 years) of the Elma Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, member of Elma United Methodist Church and Elma Historical Society. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo in memory of Wanda.