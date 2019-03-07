HIRSCHBECK, Marian B. (Barry)

Unexpectedly, March 3, 2019, age 61; beloved mother of Barbara (Brandon) Meranto and Karen (Maya) Rosenblath; loving grandmother of Marilyn; dearest sister of Frank (Martha), Patricia (David) Getman, Barbara (late Phillip) Elia, Elizabeth Ernst and the late Jack, Mark, and Kathleen (Daniel) Slocum; she will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Saturday from 3-7 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Ave. (near Sheridan Dr.), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please share your condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com