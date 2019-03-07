HIGHAM, Arlene C. (Rofot)

HIGHAM - Arlene C. (nee Rofot)

March 5, 2019, age 85. Loving mother of Cynthia (Larry) Beahan and the late Michael Higham; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Daniel, Alex and Angie; dear sister of the late Evelyn Zitzelsberger; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 2-3 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 3 PM. Friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com