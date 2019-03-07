High wind warning posted for WNY; gusts to 60 mph possible

A weekend storm system tracking through the Great Lakes could bring high winds, rain and significant snow melt to Western New York.

A high wind warning is posted for northern Erie County, including Buffalo, along with Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

In southern Erie County and Chautauqua County, the high winds could get started a little bit earlier. The warning is posted from 7 p.m. Saturday until 11 p.m. Sunday.

Southwest winds could gust as high as 60 mph at times, the weather service said.

"Strong wind gusts could bring down trees and power lines and result in scattered power outages," the weather service said. "Minor property damage is also possible, especially to roofs and siding."

The windy weather will be the latest in a series of storms that have included gusty winds. The most recent wind storm came two weekends ago and brought 69 mph gusts, resulting in widespread power outages.

Besides the wind, higher temperatures and expected rain could result in ice jam flooding on creeks and streams across the region, forecasters said.

Sunny skies and temperatures near 40 degrees are forecast Saturday, but rain associated with the storm system is expected to move into the region by the evening hours. Winds are also expected to begin ramping up, gusting above 30 mph.

Up to one-half inch of rainfall is possible overnight, forecasters said.

By Sunday, chances for showers remain in the forecast through the morning hours. It'll stay windy.

Otherwise, it'll stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Windy conditions persist overnight Sunday with lows in the low 30s.

Meanwhile, mostly sunny skies are forecast in metro Buffalo today with highs in the low 30s.

It's expected to remain cold overnight tonight under clear skies and light winds. Lows are forecast near 12 degrees.